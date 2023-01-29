Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) versus Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Sprinklr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 10.26% 9.93% 5.10% Sprinklr -15.63% -15.52% -8.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Sprinklr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $1.59 billion 8.56 $161.46 million $4.43 73.92 Sprinklr $492.39 million 5.30 -$111.47 million ($0.35) -28.57

Analyst Ratings

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sprinklr. Sprinklr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyler Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tyler Technologies and Sprinklr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73 Sprinklr 0 6 5 0 2.45

Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $439.83, suggesting a potential upside of 34.31%. Sprinklr has a consensus target price of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.00%. Given Tyler Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than Sprinklr.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Sprinklr shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of Sprinklr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprinklr has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Sprinklr on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes. The Appraisal and Tax segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey. Its products include Modern Research that enables its customers to listen, learn from, and act on insights gleaned from modern channels; Modern Care that enables brands to listen to, route, resolve and analyze customer service issues across modern and traditional channels; Modern Marketing and Advertising enables global brands to plan, create, publish, optimize, and analyze their organic/owned marketing content and paid advertising campaigns across modern channels; and Social Engagement and Sales allows customers listen to, triage, engage, and analyze conversations across modern channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

