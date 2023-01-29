Ultra Reaches 1-Day Volume of $720,644.76 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Ultra has a market cap of $75.53 million and $720,644.76 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,226.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.00585108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00189466 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00057875 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000684 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003771 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25159317 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $931,998.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

