Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Hits $81.91 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $81.91 million and $1.64 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,766.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.60 or 0.00574764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00186354 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00046436 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00057479 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000694 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003688 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.24822261 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $688,292.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

