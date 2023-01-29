Umee Hits One Day Trading Volume of $282,957.28 (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. Umee has a total market capitalization of $187.87 million and approximately $282,957.28 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umee token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Umee has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Umee alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00401572 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,724.22 or 0.28187394 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00569430 BTC.

Umee Token Profile

Umee’s genesis date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Umee’s official website is umee.cc.

Umee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.