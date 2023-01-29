Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $225.00 at TD Securities

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $202.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.75. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

