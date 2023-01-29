Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $6.93 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $100.30 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.93 or 0.00029148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00409553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015482 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004230 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017326 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000429 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.79935429 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 602 active market(s) with $83,961,897.20 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

