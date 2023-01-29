Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 620,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,700 shares during the quarter. Unity Software makes up approximately 3.6% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $19,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 22.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,844,000 after buying an additional 2,087,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 184.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after buying an additional 1,564,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,269,000 after buying an additional 1,524,282 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

Unity Software Stock Performance

U traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,375,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,073,551. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.05.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $423,033.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 680,838 shares in the company, valued at $24,299,108.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $803,881.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,801.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $423,033.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 680,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,299,108.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,296. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.