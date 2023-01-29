Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is CAPROCK Group Inc.’s Largest Position

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 729,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 12.6% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $130,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $203.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.