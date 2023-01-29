Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $203.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

