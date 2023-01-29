Verasity Price Hits $0.0070 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $71.91 million and $15.19 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001009 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00011965 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

