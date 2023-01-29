Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0032

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $52.15 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,721.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.00401134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.87 or 0.00783081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00098681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.33 or 0.00574345 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00186460 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,479,700 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

