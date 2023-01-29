VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $34.14. 3,671,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $35.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 145.80%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

