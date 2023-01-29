VirtualMeta Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17,309.63 (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and $17,309.63 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VirtualMeta has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00228069 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,199.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

