Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded up $6.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,382,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,230. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $250.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 50.70% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

