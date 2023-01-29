Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $237.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $237.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.04.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $231.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $435.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.91 and its 200 day moving average is $205.11. Visa has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.58.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 50.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 279,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

