Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Price Target Raised to C$3.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

VZLA stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $228.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18. Vizsla Silver has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver ( NYSE:VZLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vizsla Silver will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,505,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

