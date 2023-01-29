Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 301,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Volkswagen from €225.00 ($244.57) to €150.00 ($163.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Volkswagen from €230.00 ($250.00) to €200.00 ($217.39) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.40.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.27 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.3469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.36%. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.55. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

