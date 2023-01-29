VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 971,800 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Get VTEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTEX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

VTEX Price Performance

VTEX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. 373,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,613. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $865.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.74. VTEX has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 42.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

VTEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.