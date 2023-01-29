Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WNC shares. Vertical Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wabash National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Price Performance

NYSE:WNC opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $655.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.00 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $192,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,059,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,120. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,132,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at $3,702,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 237,485 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 779.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 225,025 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.