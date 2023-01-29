Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 398.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 35.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.30. 6,137,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.45. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

