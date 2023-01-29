Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.