Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $96,018,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after buying an additional 618,725 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 119.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,313,000 after purchasing an additional 579,159 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $64,330,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.0 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.91 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.69.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.