Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $233,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.09.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $319.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.97.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

