Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Sells $237,456.00 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 13,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $237,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,650,112 shares in the company, valued at $198,051,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 5,540 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $92,019.40.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Warby Parker stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.80. Warby Parker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $148.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.00 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. On average, analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Warby Parker by 318.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 855,714 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 128.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 38.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 705.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 814,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 713,096 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRBY. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

