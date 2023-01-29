WAX (WAXP) Price Up 5.2% This Week

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0712 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $166.63 million and approximately $9.79 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,340,195,229 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,339,883,365.992897 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07112774 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $12,603,148.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

