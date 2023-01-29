Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Short Interest Update

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 997,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of WEAV traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,843. The company has a market capitalization of $352.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 40.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weave Communications news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 5,785 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $27,073.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,105.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,794 shares of company stock valued at $32,074. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. Pelion Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,004,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 557.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 1,358,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 530,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 3,252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 354,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 104,329 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

