Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $107.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.16. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $901,738 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

