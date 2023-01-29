Weybosset Research & Management LLC Raises Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises about 4.3% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.82.

FMC stock opened at $132.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.62.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

