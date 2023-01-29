WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $79.59 million and $704,844.92 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.12 or 0.00401911 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00029059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015262 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000823 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017237 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,776,160 coins and its circulating supply is 763,308,393 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.