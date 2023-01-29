WOW-token Price Reaches $0.0296 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $295.61 million and approximately $8.38 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.28 or 0.01342593 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000641 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00040779 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015137 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000438 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.16 or 0.01643883 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0295787 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $3.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.