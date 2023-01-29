Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $13.69 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001664 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion and approximately $58,328.02 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Cardano alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.00402376 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,721.97 or 0.28243796 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00571097 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,593,779,088 coins. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.38716513 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $48,646.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.