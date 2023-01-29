Wrapped Everscale Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $613,862.14 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $104.23 million and approximately $613,862.14 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,074,319,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,734,479,820 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,074,239,054 with 1,734,399,673 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05773118 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $105,032.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

