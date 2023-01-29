Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wynn Macau Trading Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $12.39 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.
About Wynn Macau
