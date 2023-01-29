Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wynn Macau Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $12.39 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

