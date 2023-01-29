XIDO FINANCE Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $90.78 Million (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be bought for approximately $3.21 or 0.00013415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XIDO FINANCE has a market cap of $90.78 million and $119,584.42 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.20 or 0.00403445 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,752.39 or 0.28318862 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00569700 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s launch date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

