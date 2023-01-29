ZClassic (ZCL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $86.52

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $578,835.18 and approximately $86.52 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00199196 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00072938 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00045766 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

