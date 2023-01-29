ZEON Trading 29.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. One ZEON token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $61.06 million and $43,200.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00398029 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,573.04 or 0.27938708 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00574072 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.