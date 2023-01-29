Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $125.88. 1,386,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,040. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.