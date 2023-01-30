107,000 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 107,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 3.6% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,883,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,096,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $42.56.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

