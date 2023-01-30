11,500 Shares in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Bought by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TELL. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 527.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of TELL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. 6,161,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,257,266. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.31. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

About Tellurian

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

