14,351 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 648,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.31 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $149.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

