1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Sold by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,640 shares during the quarter. 1stdibs.Com makes up about 0.3% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Must Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of 1stdibs.Com worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 514,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 442,072 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $39,146.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $56,922.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,606.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $39,146.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,055 shares of company stock valued at $158,414 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIBS traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,885. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

