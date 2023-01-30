208 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Bought by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $312.80 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $520.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.06. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

