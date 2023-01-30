6,236 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $54,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DT stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.44, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DT shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

