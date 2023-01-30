72,177 Shares in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 72,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,646,000. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares accounts for 0.9% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $110.78 on Monday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $183.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.43.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

