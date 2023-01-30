84,575 Shares in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Acquired by Newfoundland Capital Management

Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. BRF comprises 0.1% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of BRF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

BRF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.54. 508,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,864,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). BRF had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

