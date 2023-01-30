a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Update

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,100 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 525,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AKA remained flat at $1.52 on Monday. 33,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,932. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $195.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

About a.k.a. Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Summit Partners L P increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 67,841,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,244,000 after buying an additional 1,786,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 37,835 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the first quarter worth about $119,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

