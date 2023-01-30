A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Update

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZ opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Get A2Z Smart Technologies alerts:

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative return on equity of 201.05% and a negative net margin of 287.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ( NASDAQ:AZ Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of A2Z Smart Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.