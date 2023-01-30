AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Down 10.2% in January

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

AAR Stock Down 0.6 %

AAR stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 192,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that AAR will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AAR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 14,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $683,610.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,901,386.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 14,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $683,610.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,901,386.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $598,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,675.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,214,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AAR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in AAR by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Further Reading

