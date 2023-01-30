Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $109.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.63.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $109.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $191.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.85.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

