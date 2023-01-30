ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0002 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $19.32 million and $12,519.37 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 13% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030289 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00215946 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002842 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00019047 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $18,106.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

